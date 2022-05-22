Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €15.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €15.50 ($16.15) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENGI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($20.10) target price on Engie in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($20.31) target price on Engie in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €12.64 ($13.17) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.66. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($12.67) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($15.79).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.