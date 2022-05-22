EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. EnLink Midstream accounts for approximately 0.8% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned 0.11% of EnLink Midstream worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 43.3% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.71 and a beta of 2.76. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $11.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.43%.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

