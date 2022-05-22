Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 31,950 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Crown were worth $17,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Crown by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Crown by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Crown by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK opened at $101.08 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.98.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is -19.69%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 13,370 shares of company stock worth $1,642,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

