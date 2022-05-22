Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 74,308 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 422.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,308 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $18,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,620,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $454,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,206 shares of company stock worth $1,446,480. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $112.65 and a one year high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.87 and its 200 day moving average is $163.61.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.27.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

