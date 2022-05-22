Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 28,921 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,921 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.19% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $16,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 55.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 57.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,628 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $142.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.91 and a 200 day moving average of $120.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.20. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.36.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.