Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $16.63 Million Stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,577 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Morphic were worth $16,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MORF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Morphic by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,590,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,063,000 after acquiring an additional 136,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morphic by 37.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,339,000 after purchasing an additional 116,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Morphic by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 71,138 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Morphic by 9.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 301,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morphic by 10.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 270,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after buying an additional 24,554 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MORF opened at $22.44 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.04). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 31.37% and a negative net margin of 559.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morphic news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MORF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Morphic in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

