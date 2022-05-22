Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 240,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,004,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,001,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,654,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,931 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 891,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,383,000 after purchasing an additional 587,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,566,000.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $59.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $78.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.29.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

