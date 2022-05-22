Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,294 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Molina Healthcare worth $15,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.95.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,337 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $309.53 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $350.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

