Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) Director Sells C$28,083.72 in Stock

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Rating) Director John Harld Charles Pinsent sold 66,866 shares of Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$28,083.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 370,634 shares in the company, valued at C$155,666.28.
Shares of TSE E opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93. Enterprise Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a market cap of C$18.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00.
About Enterprise Group (Get Rating)
