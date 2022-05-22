Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) Director Sells C$28,083.72 in Stock

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Rating) Director John Harld Charles Pinsent sold 66,866 shares of Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$28,083.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 370,634 shares in the company, valued at C$155,666.28.

Shares of TSE E opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93. Enterprise Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a market cap of C$18.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00.

About Enterprise Group (Get Rating)

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.

