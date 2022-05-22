Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.00 million-$326.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.10 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.

Envestnet stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.03.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENV. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.57.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

