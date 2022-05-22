Epic Cash (EPIC) Price Reaches $1.15 on Top Exchanges

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $16.41 million and approximately $70,053.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Epic Cash coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00003831 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Epic Cash has traded up 46.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,022.61 or 1.00069567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001667 BTC.

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash (EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,279,104 coins. Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

