Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Critical Contrast

Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Eqonex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eqonex and Broadridge Financial Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eqonex 0 1 1 0 2.50 Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33

Eqonex currently has a consensus price target of $18.41, indicating a potential upside of 1,741.00%. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus price target of $182.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.19%. Given Eqonex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eqonex is more favorable than Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Eqonex and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eqonex N/A N/A N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions 9.99% 39.83% 8.71%

Risk & Volatility

Eqonex has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eqonex and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eqonex $290,000.00 160.14 -$125.33 million N/A N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.99 billion 3.26 $547.50 million $4.66 29.82

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Eqonex.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats Eqonex on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eqonex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It builds products, delivers services, and develops solutions that utilize distributed ledger and other technologies to enhance the efficiency of financial markets and the current cryptocurrency industry. The company operates EQONEX cryptocurrency exchange, an exchange for the trading of virtual currencies; and an over-the-counter trading platform, as well as digital assets trading tool. It also provides Digivault, a custody solution; digital asset investment solutions for institutional and professional investors; securitization advisory services; and digital assets borrowing and lending services. The company was formerly known as Diginex Limited and changed its name to Eqonex Limited in October 2021. Eqonex Limited was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution. It also distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions; and provides content management, composition, and omni-channel distribution of regulatory, marketing, and transactional information, as well as mutual fund trade processing services. This segment offers data and analytics solutions; solutions for public corporations and mutual funds; financial reporting document composition and management solutions; SEC disclosure and filing services; registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services; and omni-channel customer communications solutions, as well as operates Broadridge Communications Cloud platform that creates, delivers, and manages communications and customer engagement activities. The company's Global Technology and Operations segment offers desktop productivity tools, data aggregation, performance reporting, portfolio management, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearance and settlement, asset servicing, reference data management, reconciliations, securities financing and collateral optimization, compliance and regulatory reporting, and portfolio accounting and custody-related services. It also provides business process outsourcing services; technology solutions, such as portfolio management, compliance, and operational workflow solutions; and capital market and wealth management solutions. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

