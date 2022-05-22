EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EQRx Inc. is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQRX. Cowen started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company.

NASDAQ:EQRX opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28. EQRx has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQRx will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQRx by 69.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

