Ethereum Push Notification Service Achieves Market Cap of $8.05 Million (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001746 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $8.05 million and approximately $226,530.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Push Notification Service alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 76.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,739.92 or 0.22359282 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.20 or 0.00488338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00033342 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008484 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Push Notification Service should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Push Notification Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Push Notification Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Push Notification Service and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.