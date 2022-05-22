EtherGem Market Capitalization Achieves $149,085.57 (EGEM)

EtherGem (EGEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. EtherGem has a market cap of $149,085.57 and approximately $324.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EtherGem has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EtherGem

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

