Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CLWT opened at $1.56 on Friday. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.44% of Euro Tech worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.