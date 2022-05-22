Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Research Coverage Started at Univest Sec

Univest Sec assumed coverage on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESEA. TheStreet cut Euroseas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euroseas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euroseas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.33.
NASDAQ ESEA opened at $26.71 on Thursday. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $194.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.53.
About Euroseas (Get Rating)
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.
