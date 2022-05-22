Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Research Coverage Started at Univest Sec

Univest Sec assumed coverage on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESEA. TheStreet cut Euroseas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euroseas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euroseas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.33.

NASDAQ ESEA opened at $26.71 on Thursday. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $194.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 1,194.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Euroseas by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Euroseas by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 238,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

