Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.65.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $35.64. 4,521,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,428,787. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.74. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

