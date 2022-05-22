FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 509 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.0% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 160,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,050,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 419.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

AVGO traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $543.19. 4,025,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,898. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $449.34 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $591.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

