First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

First BanCorp. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 117.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First BanCorp. has a payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Shares of FBP opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $218.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.55 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other First BanCorp. news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,411,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 732,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 64.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 599,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 234,304 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 17.5% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 905,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after acquiring an additional 135,023 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

About First BanCorp. (Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.