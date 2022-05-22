First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of FCAP opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.04. First Capital has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCAP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Capital by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in First Capital by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

