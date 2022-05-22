First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $13.59 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCAGet Rating) will report earnings per share of $13.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $13.60 and the lowest is $13.57. First Citizens BancShares posted earnings of $15.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full-year earnings of $63.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $62.69 to $63.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $85.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $80.57 to $90.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.53 EPS.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $964.00.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider West Ludwig purchased 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $725.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,879.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,214 shares of company stock valued at $889,507 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $14.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $635.70. 129,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.06. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $610.67 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $664.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $760.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.35%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

