FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

FLEX LNG has a dividend payout ratio of 88.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLNG opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.14. FLEX LNG has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $32.77.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.59 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 15.32%.

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 147.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 201,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the first quarter valued at $1,985,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the first quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the first quarter valued at $605,000. 15.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FLEX LNG (Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.