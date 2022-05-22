FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on June 7th

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

FLEX LNG has a payout ratio of 88.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

FLNG stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. FLEX LNG has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 50.70%. The business had revenue of $114.59 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

