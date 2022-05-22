Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.44 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Foot Locker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Williams Capital upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after buying an additional 386,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Foot Locker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,647,143 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $78,514,000 after buying an additional 90,408 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,756 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,234,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Foot Locker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

