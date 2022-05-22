ForTube Price Tops $0.0191 on Top Exchanges (FOR)

ForTube (FOR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, ForTube has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. ForTube has a market capitalization of $12.19 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ForTube

FOR is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

