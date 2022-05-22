Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 304,061 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.31% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $44,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4,940.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

NYSE FBHS opened at $66.77 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.61.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.54.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.