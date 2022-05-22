Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of FORD stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 million, a P/E ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 0.79. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

