Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.69

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.69 and traded as low as $1.45. Forward Industries shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 22,295 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a market cap of $14.79 million, a P/E ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 0.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

