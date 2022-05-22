Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.69

Posted by on May 22nd, 2022

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORDGet Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.69 and traded as low as $1.45. Forward Industries shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 22,295 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a market cap of $14.79 million, a P/E ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 0.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORDGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.