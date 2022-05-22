FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) versus iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Head-To-Head Analysis

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of iSun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares iSun and FTC Solar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $45.31 million 0.89 -$6.24 million ($0.52) -5.52 FTC Solar $270.52 million 1.41 -$106.59 million ($1.47) -2.61

iSun has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FTC Solar. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTC Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for iSun and FTC Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 2 0 3.00 FTC Solar 2 1 5 1 2.56

iSun presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 161.32%. FTC Solar has a consensus price target of $7.60, suggesting a potential upside of 98.43%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than FTC Solar.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -11.35% -10.00% -6.64% FTC Solar -51.28% -54.97% -35.87%

Summary

iSun beats FTC Solar on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

