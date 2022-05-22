Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires 1,950 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,337.74.

Alphabet stock traded down $29.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,178.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,102. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,115.93 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,535.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,708.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

