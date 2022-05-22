Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys 26,493 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.9% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $38,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $287.19. 5,621,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $296.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.54.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

