Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $1.59 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 516,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 546,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,991,000 after acquiring an additional 202,664 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $3,816,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 406,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 22,013 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,793,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,201,049. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average is $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 and sold 163,990 shares worth $14,071,289. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

