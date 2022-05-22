Function X Trading Up 7% This Week (FX)

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000903 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $110.33 million and $305,117.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,951.64 or 1.00107215 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00037691 BTC.
  • Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001896 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016277 BTC.
  • Nestree (EGG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000069 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001192 BTC.
  • Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
  • Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001111 BTC.
  • Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

