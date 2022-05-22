Function X Trading Up 7% This Week (FX)

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000903 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $110.33 million and $305,117.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,951.64 or 1.00107215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00037691 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016277 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000069 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.