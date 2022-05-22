Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.80 target price (down from $2.20) on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ FURY opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. Fury Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 27.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

