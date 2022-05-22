FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.
FF stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.77. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $12.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 7.03%.
About FutureFuel (Get Rating)
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
