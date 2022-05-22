FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

FF stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.77. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $12.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 7.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FutureFuel during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

