GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $36.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.90 million and the highest is $37.00 million. GAN posted sales of $34.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year sales of $159.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $157.30 million to $160.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $205.07 million, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $214.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). GAN had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 242.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GAN shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on GAN to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities cut GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

GAN opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $139.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.41. GAN has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 398,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 71,550 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 101,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

