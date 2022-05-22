Geeq Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001053 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and $219,225.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,414.12 or 0.99946876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002209 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,288,890 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

