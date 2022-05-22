Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $146.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 281.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 43.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gencor Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

