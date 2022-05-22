Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,608 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $927,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,771.68 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,367.96 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,040.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1,975.44.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,075.11.

AutoZone Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.