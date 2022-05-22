Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 593,949 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,853,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,143,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 53,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.23. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.15.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,146 shares of company stock worth $6,511,900 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

