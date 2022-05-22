Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 114,603 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,603 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.87% of Keysight Technologies worth $705,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after acquiring an additional 889,369 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,546,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,313,000 after buying an additional 39,694 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,929,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,132,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,840,000 after buying an additional 25,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $137.80 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

