Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,519,375 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 159,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $697,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of eBay by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,790 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.96.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $44.31 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

