German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of GABC opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.66.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. Research analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,216 shares of company stock worth $303,333 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GABC. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 108,035 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 26.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 102,098 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 39.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 179,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,081 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

