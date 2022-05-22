GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $16,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,257 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,380,000 after purchasing an additional 344,859 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,282,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,584,000 after buying an additional 99,578 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,930,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,303,000 after buying an additional 30,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,881,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,788,000 after buying an additional 26,788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,894. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.73. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

