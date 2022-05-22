GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $162.21. 5,768,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,239,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.35. The company has a market capitalization of $224.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.61 and a twelve month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

