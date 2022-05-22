GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $18.18 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $18,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 36,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,607. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.30 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.32 and its 200-day moving average is $152.97.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

