GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $25.13 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 300,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $25,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $61.63. 2,899,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,997. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $59.95 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

