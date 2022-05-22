GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.59 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,982,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,259. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

