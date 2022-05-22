GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,160 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,994 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Walmart by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $308,851,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,678,000 after buying an additional 1,525,198 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.20. 16,438,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,392,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $328.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average of $143.92. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

